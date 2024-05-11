Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.11. 5,103,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,583,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $5,026,356.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,906,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,270,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 659,587 shares of company stock worth $47,399,731. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

