Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 342.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,526,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,296,000 after buying an additional 1,955,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,102,000 after buying an additional 1,141,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3,359.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,338 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

TFC traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $39.47. 5,245,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,344,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $40.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

