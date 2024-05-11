Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,771. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.