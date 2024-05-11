Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,775 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 4.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,181,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,639 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Medtronic by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,356,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.84. 4,217,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

