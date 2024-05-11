Berger Financial Group Inc Has $224,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.82. 9,288,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,716,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

