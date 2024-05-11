TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Get TPG alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TPG

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. TPG has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Todd Benjamin Sisitsky sold 52,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $2,198,883.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 396,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,530,330.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TPG news, President Todd Benjamin Sisitsky sold 52,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $2,198,883.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 396,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,530,330.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin L. Davis sold 822,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $34,228,787.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,584 shares in the company, valued at $35,168,477.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132 over the last three months. 76.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TPG by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TPG by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TPG by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the third quarter valued at about $7,424,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.