Berger Financial Group Inc Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 272,976 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.85. 4,867,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,911,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Check Out Our Latest Report on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.