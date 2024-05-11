Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 2.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,363,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.09.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

