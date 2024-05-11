Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.18.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. 4,499,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,232. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

