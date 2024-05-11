Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.59% from the company’s previous close.

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 2.2 %

HL traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,276,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528,746. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,090,000 after buying an additional 487,299 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 566,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 198,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,928,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after buying an additional 69,308 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,172.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

