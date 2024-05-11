Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.80

Shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 66.80 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 66.80 ($0.84), with a volume of 214098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.40 ($0.81).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.30.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

