Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $107.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTD. Benchmark increased their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.22.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.6 %

TTD traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,294,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,207. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.27.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $270,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.