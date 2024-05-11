Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $740,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,312,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after buying an additional 159,794 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,523,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $1,280,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $198.52 and a one year high of $256.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.31.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

