Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $27.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.18.

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. 4,499,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,232. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,423 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $224,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,820 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

