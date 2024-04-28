Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$319.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$319.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

TSE:BYD opened at C$257.23 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$217.93 and a one year high of C$324.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$292.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$276.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5566397 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.83%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

