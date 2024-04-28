Analysts Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Target Price at $11.31

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.31.

DH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DH

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $823.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.