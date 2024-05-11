B. Riley Increases Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target to $375.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $374.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $37.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $39.73 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AMR opened at $286.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $132.72 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.52.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $17.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 29.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total transaction of $2,450,807.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total transaction of $2,450,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total value of $12,041,256.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 203.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,081,000 after purchasing an additional 74,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

