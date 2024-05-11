Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.67) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.92.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

