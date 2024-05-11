Comparing Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) & Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dominari and Interactive Brokers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Dominari alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Interactive Brokers Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus target price of $124.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Dominari.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -37.80% -34.85% Interactive Brokers Group 7.62% 4.72% 0.51%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Dominari and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Dominari has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Dominari shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dominari and Interactive Brokers Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari $2.04 million 6.16 -$22.88 million ($4.44) -0.48 Interactive Brokers Group $7.78 billion 6.50 $600.00 million $5.85 20.53

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interactive Brokers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Dominari on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominari

(Get Free Report)

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, the company offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. It serves institutional and individual customers through electronic exchanges and market centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.