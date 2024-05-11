TD Securities Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$258.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$245.00 to C$247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$247.30.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of IFC opened at C$228.70 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$188.22 and a twelve month high of C$237.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$213.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The company has a market cap of C$40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

