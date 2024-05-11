Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Lyra Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.13.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LYRA

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.34% and a negative net margin of 4,099.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 410,021 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.