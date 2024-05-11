COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of research firms have commented on CDP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, March 22nd.
COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $26.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.26%.
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.
