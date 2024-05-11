Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.64.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

