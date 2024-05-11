Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 83.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 206.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 99,744 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the period. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

