FY2024 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 29.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 66.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 688,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

