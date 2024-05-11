Bank of America Downgrades Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.13.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LYRA

Lyra Therapeutics Price Performance

LYRA stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.34% and a negative net margin of 4,099.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $15,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 410,021 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 129,829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.