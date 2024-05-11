Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Laurentian cut Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$17.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.05. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.36 and a 12-month high of C$20.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

