Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $90.00 at TD Cowen

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.47.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 51.87%.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

