Oppenheimer Cuts Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target to $15.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bowlero from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bowlero currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.57.

BOWL stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bowlero by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bowlero by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bowlero by 2,940.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bowlero by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

