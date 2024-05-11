Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Capstone Copper Corp. Raised by Cormark (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Capstone Copper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 1.8 %

CS stock opened at C$10.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$10.88. The firm has a market cap of C$8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.19, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In related news, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

