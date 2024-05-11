Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DSGN opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Schmid acquired 17,809 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,605.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,849.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Design Therapeutics news, Director John P. Schmid acquired 17,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $66,605.66. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,849.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schmid bought 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,144.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,156 shares in the company, valued at $33,144.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 123.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 403,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 222,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 288,803 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 199.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 216,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 144,055 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

