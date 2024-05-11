Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APTV. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.31.

NYSE APTV opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aptiv has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after buying an additional 325,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Aptiv by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,706,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,312,000 after purchasing an additional 395,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

