SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.27.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,244 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.00% of SuperCom worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

