Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waters in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.89 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.78.

NYSE WAT opened at $351.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $363.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.69.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

