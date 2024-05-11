Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Krystal Biotech, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

KRYS has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $154.76 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $189.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. Krystal Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,823.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,823.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,087 shares of company stock worth $6,210,591 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 111.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

