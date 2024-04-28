CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.40. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 55.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

