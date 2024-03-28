Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.26

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.26 and last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 6407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,185.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.