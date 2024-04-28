Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $42.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Up 2.7 %

Omnicell stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -61.91 and a beta of 0.76. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Omnicell by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 143.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 110.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.