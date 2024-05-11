Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01). Approximately 1,172,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,929,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 12.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider J Richard Wollenberg purchased 250,000 shares of Galileo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,140.70). 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

