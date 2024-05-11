Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Down 85.3% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the April 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,140,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 201,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 160,075 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 112,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,394. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

