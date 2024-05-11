ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.46

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.46 and last traded at $36.42, with a volume of 140602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 136.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.