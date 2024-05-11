Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

TSEM traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 498,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,709. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

