Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the April 15th total of 21,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 42.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 177.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 598,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

BSET stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -107.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.