Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTD. Benchmark increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.22.

Trade Desk stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,294,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,207. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 218.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.27.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

