Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,400 shares, a growth of 172.6% from the April 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,367. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
