Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 0.5%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.68 and last traded at $59.27. 431,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,611,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,751 shares of company stock worth $4,375,835. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Roku by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

