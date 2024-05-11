Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the April 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BSBK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. 11,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. Bogota Financial has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

