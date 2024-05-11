Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.52

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.52 and last traded at $40.91, with a volume of 85459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,562.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,003 shares of company stock valued at $297,772 and sold 458,315 shares valued at $15,559,766. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Stories

