Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.22.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,294,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,207. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.16, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.27.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 480,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,970,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

