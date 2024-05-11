ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Up 20.5%

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30). 3,158,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,198,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of ANGLE in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £54.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

